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NURSE TALKS ABOUT HOSPITAL PATIENTS THE ANTIBODY ENHANCEMENT SYNDROME AND THE DELTA VARIANT BS.
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315 views • September 01, 2021
The "You" being the vaccinated of course. Antibody Enhancement Syndrome from the fake Quackzine is what is killing the patients that make up the vast majority of the those that are sick and in the hospital. More videos you may find interesting:
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
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