Identify Transhumans 9

Calamari Clots
https://www.diedsuddenly.info/
https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/doctors-warn-mrna-vaccines-could?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
https://portlandpress.com/biochemj/article/479/4/537/230829/A-central-role-for-amyloid-fibrin-microclots-in A central role for amyloid fibrin microclots in long COVID
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0079610716300499?via%3Dihub Proteins behaving badly.The initiation and nature of amyloid fibril formation
https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p/are-the-embalmers-clots-occurring
https://courses.lumenlearning.com/suny-ap2/chapter/structure-and-function-of-blood-vessels/
https://rumble.com/v4id6vu-73-of-embalmers-are-seeing-white-fibrous-clots-sonia-elijah-and-tom-havilan.html 73% fibrous clots
https://rumble.com/v4cfkpi-clots-found-by-embalmers-in-recently-deceased-since-2021-major-tom-haviland.html Major Tom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.