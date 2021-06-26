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The Cybernetic Truth (Part 2)
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31 views • June 26, 2021
My email is [email protected] - send me an email, just so I can keep in touch with you and alert you to the platforms I shall be on next; the censorship is really bad. I set up two other channels “SilasCannotBeSilenced” and “SilasCensored”, all of which were censored approximately five minutes after posting my first comment on them. Share this information and mirror it!
An excerpt from a book, I am writing, entitled "Rise and Fall: A Discourse Upon the Phenomena of Civilisation and of Decline", by Silas Gauthier. This is a small excerpt from the conlcusionary section; this section details my new working hypothesis regarding this injection and the nano-platform to be used to induce behavioral modification, potentially. Now, I discuss to a great length about very jargonistic concepts hence this may be daunting on your first listen. However, I can assure you that it is crucial that you pay close attention to this, because - as I will outline in the subsequent parts - this is entirely the path I believe the controllers wish to take us down. Simply put, the mechanization of Man; turning him into a directly controlled slave. Hence, "Social Automation". This secondary part acts as a stepping stone to the further information I shall discuss in the third section. Bear in mind too, that these parts are not in sequential order, as they are presented within the book; I simply find it far more efficient to use this order for video and discuss the most pertinent topics first. This is very much the agenda that shall pervade throughout this century and beyond; unless we stop it dead, in its tracks.
I will be doing more videos similar in vein to this one, so please do keep tuned and share this, or mirror it on your own channel (just ensure you credit me and link people to my channel and please put, if you could, the title of my book in the description which will be coming out this year, TBA). Spread the word and share this video! Take these lessons to heart and prepare accordingly, as you will it.
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
References:
Please do peruse all of Part 1's references in conjunction with this video, they are still very much valid.
Principia Cybernetica, which will provide an in-depth understanding of the terminology and concepts surrounding this - http://pespmc1.vub.ac.be/
Helpful and intriguing links on all things Cybernetics and Nano - https://fraktali.biz/chemtrail/cybernetic.html
A declassified document discussing "Psyhotronic (Behaviour-Influencing)" technology - chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00792R000500730002-1.pdf
Autopoiesis and the self-regulating system (required reading) - Kamran, Q. (2020). Strategic Value Chain Management: Models for Competitive Advantage. Kogan Page. Pg. 186
An understanding of Teleology - Rosenblueth, Arturo, et al. “Behaviour, Purpose and Teleology.” Philosophy of Science, vol. 10, no. 1, 1943, pp. 18–24. JSTOR, www.jstor.org/stable/184878. Accessed 12 June 2021.
The idea of Metasystem transition (crucial to understand in its societal context) - Elan Moritz (1995) Metasystem transitions, memes, and cybernetic immortality, World Futures, 45:1-4, 155-171, DOI: 10.1080/02604027.1995.9972558
The Macy Conference discussions surround the brain-computer interface - Steve Joshua Heims (1991). The Cybernetics Group. Cambridge, Massachusetts London, England: The MIT Press. pg. 12.
Contemporary Cybernetic thinkers (they run the "Principia Cybernetica" website and are important in this human transitionary period, look into them) discussing the work of Valentin Turchin and the metasystem transition - Heylighen and Joslyn, “Cybernetics and Second Order Cybernetics,” pg. 18.
Turchin's definition of Metasystem transition - Valentin F. Turchin (1995) A dialogue on Metasystem transition, World Futures, 45:1-4, 5-57, DOI: 10.1080/02604027.1995.9972553
Bibliography...
Huxley, Aldous, and Christopher Hitchens. Brave New World: And, Brave New World Revisited. 2005. Print.
Wiener, Cybernetics; or Control and communication in the animal and the machine. Publisher: New York: M.I.T. Press, 1961.
Wiener, Norbert. 1954. The human use of human beings: cybernetics and society. Garden City, New York: Doubleday.
Von Neumann, J., & Morgenstern, O. (1944). Theory of games and economic behaviour. Princeton University Press.
Huxley J. Transhumanism. Journal of Humanistic Psychology. 1968;8(1):73-76.
Russell, Bertrand (1931). The Scientific Outlook. Routledge
Valentin Turchin (1977): The Phenomenon of Science. A cybernetic approach to human evolution (Columbia University Press, New York).
W. Ross Ashby (1956): An Introduction to Cybernetics, (Chapman & Hall, London).
Kamran, Q. (2020). Strategic Value Chain Management: Models for Competitive Advantage. Kogan Page.
Steve Joshua Heims (1991). The Cybernetics Group. Cambridge, Massachusetts London,
An excerpt from a book, I am writing, entitled "Rise and Fall: A Discourse Upon the Phenomena of Civilisation and of Decline", by Silas Gauthier. This is a small excerpt from the conlcusionary section; this section details my new working hypothesis regarding this injection and the nano-platform to be used to induce behavioral modification, potentially. Now, I discuss to a great length about very jargonistic concepts hence this may be daunting on your first listen. However, I can assure you that it is crucial that you pay close attention to this, because - as I will outline in the subsequent parts - this is entirely the path I believe the controllers wish to take us down. Simply put, the mechanization of Man; turning him into a directly controlled slave. Hence, "Social Automation". This secondary part acts as a stepping stone to the further information I shall discuss in the third section. Bear in mind too, that these parts are not in sequential order, as they are presented within the book; I simply find it far more efficient to use this order for video and discuss the most pertinent topics first. This is very much the agenda that shall pervade throughout this century and beyond; unless we stop it dead, in its tracks.
I will be doing more videos similar in vein to this one, so please do keep tuned and share this, or mirror it on your own channel (just ensure you credit me and link people to my channel and please put, if you could, the title of my book in the description which will be coming out this year, TBA). Spread the word and share this video! Take these lessons to heart and prepare accordingly, as you will it.
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
References:
Please do peruse all of Part 1's references in conjunction with this video, they are still very much valid.
Principia Cybernetica, which will provide an in-depth understanding of the terminology and concepts surrounding this - http://pespmc1.vub.ac.be/
Helpful and intriguing links on all things Cybernetics and Nano - https://fraktali.biz/chemtrail/cybernetic.html
A declassified document discussing "Psyhotronic (Behaviour-Influencing)" technology - chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00792R000500730002-1.pdf
Autopoiesis and the self-regulating system (required reading) - Kamran, Q. (2020). Strategic Value Chain Management: Models for Competitive Advantage. Kogan Page. Pg. 186
An understanding of Teleology - Rosenblueth, Arturo, et al. “Behaviour, Purpose and Teleology.” Philosophy of Science, vol. 10, no. 1, 1943, pp. 18–24. JSTOR, www.jstor.org/stable/184878. Accessed 12 June 2021.
The idea of Metasystem transition (crucial to understand in its societal context) - Elan Moritz (1995) Metasystem transitions, memes, and cybernetic immortality, World Futures, 45:1-4, 155-171, DOI: 10.1080/02604027.1995.9972558
The Macy Conference discussions surround the brain-computer interface - Steve Joshua Heims (1991). The Cybernetics Group. Cambridge, Massachusetts London, England: The MIT Press. pg. 12.
Contemporary Cybernetic thinkers (they run the "Principia Cybernetica" website and are important in this human transitionary period, look into them) discussing the work of Valentin Turchin and the metasystem transition - Heylighen and Joslyn, “Cybernetics and Second Order Cybernetics,” pg. 18.
Turchin's definition of Metasystem transition - Valentin F. Turchin (1995) A dialogue on Metasystem transition, World Futures, 45:1-4, 5-57, DOI: 10.1080/02604027.1995.9972553
Bibliography...
Huxley, Aldous, and Christopher Hitchens. Brave New World: And, Brave New World Revisited. 2005. Print.
Wiener, Cybernetics; or Control and communication in the animal and the machine. Publisher: New York: M.I.T. Press, 1961.
Wiener, Norbert. 1954. The human use of human beings: cybernetics and society. Garden City, New York: Doubleday.
Von Neumann, J., & Morgenstern, O. (1944). Theory of games and economic behaviour. Princeton University Press.
Huxley J. Transhumanism. Journal of Humanistic Psychology. 1968;8(1):73-76.
Russell, Bertrand (1931). The Scientific Outlook. Routledge
Valentin Turchin (1977): The Phenomenon of Science. A cybernetic approach to human evolution (Columbia University Press, New York).
W. Ross Ashby (1956): An Introduction to Cybernetics, (Chapman & Hall, London).
Kamran, Q. (2020). Strategic Value Chain Management: Models for Competitive Advantage. Kogan Page.
Steve Joshua Heims (1991). The Cybernetics Group. Cambridge, Massachusetts London,
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