Zombies will be made! Zombie & Clone Reality! Being an Overcomer in Great Tribulation! Carnal weapons useless & more. YAH'S Instructions in Prophecy 47 given in 2001 (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
Published 2 months ago |

this is a mirrored video 

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 47
To Be Forewarned Is To Be Forearmed For Such A Time As This!
Given to Apostle/Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
April 21, 2001


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
