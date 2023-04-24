FBI Infiltrating Catholic Church In Search of Pro-Life “Domestic Terrorists”

America’s top law enforcement agency is looking for Catholics to help them snitch on their fellow church members. The FBI is deeply afraid of Catholic ladies with rosary beads praying in front of Planned Parenthood baby butcher shops. In Canada, a brave young street preacher was arrested again for using a microphone to quote Bible scriptures while standing near despicable Drag Queen indoctrination events for small children.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/10/23

