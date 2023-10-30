Create New Account
Four Element Contemplation, Brightheart Meditation Center
Finnbarr Kennedy guides a meditation on contemplating the four elements of the body and radiating peace and kindness.

Finnbarr was 21 years a Buddhist monk in the Thai Forest Tradition. Now he teaches meditation at Brightheart Meditation Center in Hungary and online.

earthwaterpeacefireheartjoywindcalmness

