Four Element Contemplation, Brightheart Meditation Center

Finnbarr Kennedy guides a meditation on contemplating the four elements of the body and radiating peace and kindness.
Finnbarr was 21 years a Buddhist monk in the Thai Forest Tradition. Now he teaches meditation at Brightheart Meditation Center in Hungary and online.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.