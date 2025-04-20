Lingering IRA Scandal, Central Banker’s Criminal Dilemma and the Silver Squeeze w/ Andy Schectman

1775 Drawing ends April 20th, 2025! Get your coffee and enter to win at http://www.1775coffee.com/SARAH to save 15% off your order of 1775 Coffee.

*

Protect your life savings and see the Private Price List at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Follow and support my work on Locals at https://locals.com/sarahwestall/feed or on at Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Andy Schectman returns to the program for an urgent conversation about a growing scandal in the precious metals industry. He exposes widespread fraud involving self-directed IRAs, where unsuspecting investors are losing their life savings due to unethical practices by corrupt precious metals dealers. Andy breaks down how these schemes work and what investors need to know to protect themselves. We also explore the broader economic implications, including the cantilever effect and the increasing wealth disparity between the top 1% and the rest of society—highlighting how systemic manipulation is reshaping the financial future of everyday Americans. Contact Andy's team to protect your life savings and to get access to the private price list at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further