with ONE CLICK

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Sources
Where i saw it first: https://twitter.com/fatdragonpro/status/1507027376877703169?s=21
Edgar Maddison Welch Sentenced
https://abcnews.go.com/US/pizzagate-shooter-sentenced-years-prison-judge-describes-breathtaking/story?id=48213928
Edgar Maddison Welch News
https://youtu.be/XlxROGN_Nos
https://youtu.be/OwLFn2mJHC8
Published 03/25/2022
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