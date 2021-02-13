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FULL SHOW: Trump Defense Begins with Montage of Democrats Inciting Violence and Terrorism
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100 views • February 13, 2021
Big day for Trump’s impeachment defense team as they present their defense and evidence destroying the Democrats case against him. We play some of the highlights and compilations they presented today. James O’Keefe from Project Veritas joins the transmission to discuss the latest release from Project Veritas on Facebook and updates on the current situation with censorship on Twitter. Frank Cavanagh and Michael Graves join for the monthly Headbangers Hour and we play valentines day jokes and show some of the viral videos from the day.
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