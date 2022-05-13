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Urgent! Be Ready to Endure Because We Are About to Be Blamed for It All! [11.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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131 views • May 13, 2022
Note: I 100% totally agree with what Call are telling here, and I have been saying and writing this before.
I also feel that a higher being like God throughout my life with what I have experienced and the people I have met and still meet has prepared me for this moment in life.
I still listen to my intuition, my sixth sense, my butshitt detector, my gut feeling and I now believe that there is a higher power.
That a 'Holy Spirit' talks ro me and always have done it.

How does the Spirit of God speak to us?
Throughout human history, God has initiated communication with humanity by speaking audibly to humans. He also speaks to us through the glory of His creation. Additionally, He speaks to us through His Holy Spirit and through dreams, visions and our thoughts.

Signs the Holy Spirit Is Definitely Speaking to You
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=spirit+of+god+speak+to+me&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Signs+the+Holy+Spirit+Is+Speaking+to+You&;t=h_&ia=web

Remember - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

29,231 Views premiered May 11, 2022
Call For An Uprising
73.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/A3HnbVCMjfc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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