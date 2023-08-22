The End of a Historical Debt Cycle: Prepare or Suffer - Egon von Greyerz

In this extensive discussion with the Jay Martin Show, Matterhorn Asset Management’s founding partner, Egon von Greyerz, addresses the catastrophic consequences of the current (and historical) debt cycle. History confirms that such debt bubbles inevitably collapse under their own weight, leading to potential hyperinflation and an implosion of assets. While von Greyerz cannot predict the exact timing of these events (no one can), it is essential that investors inform and prepare themselves for the obvious.

