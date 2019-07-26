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Project Veritas Re-Uploads Google Exposé Taken Down By YouTube
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44 views • July 26, 2019
Insider Blows Whistle & Exec Reveals Google Plan to Prevent “Trump situation” in 2020 on Hidden Cam
Google “is bent on never letting somebody like Donald Trump come to power again.”
Google Exec Says Don’t Break Us Up: “smaller companies don’t have the resources” to “prevent next Trump situation”
Insider Says PragerU Content Suppressed, Targeted As “Right-Wing”
LEAKED Documents Highlight “Machine Learning Fairness” and Google’s Practices to Make Search Results “fair and equitable”
Trump Supporters “do not agree with our definition of fairness.”
Original Video Link And Documents: https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/24/insider-blows-whistle-exec-reveals-google-plan-to-prevent-trump-situation-in-2020-on-hidden-cam
View the video on YouTube here.

(Washington, D.C.) — Hours before attending the Social Media Summit at the White House, Project Veritas has re-released a report on Google which includes undercover video, leaked documents, and testimony from a Google insider. The report shows a Google executive discussing Google’s plans for the 2020 elections, making reference to “prevent[ing]” the next “Trump situation.”

Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe was invited to the Social Media Summit at the White House shortly after the initial release of the report. President Trump reacted to the video during an interview with FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo, saying,

“They should be sued. What’s happening with the bias, and now you see it with that executive yesterday from Google the hatred for Republicans.”

O’Keefe accepted the invitation and released a statement:

“If legendary muckrakers like Lincoln Steffens and Ida Tarbell can work alongside Teddy Roosevelt to expose and reform Big Oil — Project Veritas can be synergistic with the Trump administration to pull back the curtain surrounding Big Tech.”

The report includes undercover footage of longtime Google employee and Head of Responsible Innovation, Jen Gennai saying:

“We all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’re rapidly been like, happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again.”

“We’re also training our algorithms, like, if 2016 happened again, would we have, would the outcome be different?”

Gennai is the head of “Responsible Innovation” for Google, and works on artificial intelligence (A.I.) projects. In the video, Gennai says “break[ing] up Google” would be a bad thing for political reasons:

“Elizabeth Warren is saying we should break up Google. And like, I love her but she’s very misguided, like that will not make it better it will make it worse, because all these smaller companies who don’t have the same resources that we do will be charged with preventing the next Trump situation, it’s like a small company cannot do that.”

Using Artificial Intelligence For A “fair and equitable” State

Google Exposed

According to a Google insider, “Machine Learning Fairness” is one of the many tools Google uses to promote a political agenda. Documents leaked by a Google informant elaborate on Machine Learning Fairness and the “algorithmic unfairness” that AI product intervention aims to solve. The document partially reads:

“… it may be desirable to consider how we might help society reach a more fair and equitable state, via either product intervention or broader corporate social responsibility efforts.”

Gennai independently confirmed that a Google A.I. projects works towards “fairness:”

“The reason we launched our A.I. principles is because people were not putting that line in the sand, that they were not saying what’s fair and what’s equitable so we’re like, well we are a big company, we’re going to say it.” – Jen Gennai, Head Of Responsible Innovation, Google

Anti-Conservative Bias

Another internal Google document Project Veritas published shows Google employees calling conservative commentators “nazis:”

“…if we understand that PragerU, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro et al are nazis using the dog whistles… I don’t think correctly identifying far-right content is beyond our capabilities. But if it is, why not go with Meredith’s suggestion of disabling the suggestion feature?”

Document recreated by Project Veritas for clarity. The original can be viewed by clicking on this image.

Other internal Google documents Project Veritas received show aspects of Google’s News products. Gennai explains that “conservative sources” and “credible sources” don’t always coincide according to Google’s editorial practices.

https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/07/11/project-veritas-re-uploads-google-expose-taken-down-by-youtube-ahead-of-white-house-social-media-summit/
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