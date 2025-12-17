Bessent explains Trump Account for kids born in 2025-2028.

Trump accounts will be provided to every American child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, and seeded with $1,000 invested in an index fund. The accounts are in the child's name and their parents are the custodian until the age of 18. While no contributions are necessary, up to $5,000 can be deposited into the accounts per year.

Parents may also create Trump accounts for any child under the age of 18, not just those born between 2025 and 2028.

More in this article explaining all this:

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/bessent-unveils-trump-account-details-announces-philanthropic-challenge

Adding:

Ukraine is on the verge of bankruptcy, as evidenced by the assessments of the International Monetary Fund, reports the Associated Press agency.

"Ukraine is on the verge of bankruptcy. According to the International Monetary Fund, it will need a total of 137 billion euros (160 billion dollars) in 2026 and 2027. Kiev should receive the money by spring. The EU has promised to find the funds by any means," the publication says.







