KILLING OUR KIDS - FOR NO REASON! - Doctors concerns - Vaccines Are Deadlier Than Covid19

There is a 1 in a million risk of death from Covid19, but a 1 in 3,000 risk of death from the vaccine for kids! How can we allow this to carry on? It's a sad indictment on those of our medical professionals who are allowing kids to be vaccinated when they are at least risk. Doctors are standing up to warn us more and more, but are you really listening? Why are those at least risk being vaccinated? This has to stop!

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