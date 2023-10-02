After Starting a Forest Fire Doing Weed, Ex-Addict Trades Drugs for Jesus - Michael Heil

When he was just 14-years-old, Michael Heil inadvertently ignited a forest fire while searching for a lost bag of weed with a torch. It was at this moment, he says, that he realized his addiction was taking over his life. Unfortunately, it took him many more encounters with law enforcement and serious drug addiction issues before he realized that drugs would never fill the void in his heart. Michael fights to help addicts overcome their addictions and breaks down the lies that society sells young people and how damaging hedonism really is. He discusses how his parents poured into his life during his drug addicted years, and what other parents can do to help their own struggling children who might be chained to substance abuse.







TAKEAWAYS





The pursuit of pleasure in this life will ultimately yield no long-term satisfaction or happiness





Parents need to speak into their kids’ lives with truth, love, and wisdom





Drug abuse has increased in American middle schoolers by more than 60 percent over the past three years





The church generally is not very good at modeling how to turn to God in times of crisis, and this must change







