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Author Erica Wiggenhorn Discusses Overcoming the Fear of Inadequacy
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2 views • January 21, 2022
We ask ourselves questions like, “What if I can’t perform? What if I fail? What if I miss out on the life I am supposed to live because I can’t shake this fear?” Founder of Every Life Ministries, Erica Wiggenhorn, will show you the path to freedom and help you see that self-doubt is closely connected to self-sufficiency. She faced a personal battle with imposter syndrome as the result of being told as a child that her value was based on her performance. These lies can form false identities and value systems and wreak havoc in a person’s life. Erica is the author of An Unexplainable Life Bible Study series and her latest book Letting God Be Enough: Why Striving Keeps You Stuck and How Surrender Sets You Free is a must read! Just be you and enjoy the journey and mission God has for you.


TAKEAWAYS

How the Imposter Syndrome keeps you stuck in the cycle of striving

We must move past our fear of failing to meet impossible expectations

What it looks like as a mom to surrender your inadequacies to God

If we expose our secrets Satan will no longer have power over us


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Letting God Be Enough Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMdcOknA6Mo
Overcome Imposter Syndrome: https://bit.ly/ImposterSyndromeCCM
Anthem Lights song “Just Be You”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_btg2CTl7Ls

🔗 CONNECT WITH ERICA WIGGENHORN
Website: https://ericawiggenhorn.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EricaWiggenhornAuthor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericawiggenhorn/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EricaWiggenhorn
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/EricaWiggenhorn

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Keywords
fearsatanidentityfreefailureperformanceself-sufficiencysurrenderinadequacystrivingtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showerica wiggenhornevery life ministriesself-doubtimposter syndrome
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