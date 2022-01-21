Author Erica Wiggenhorn Discusses Overcoming the Fear of Inadequacy

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TAKEAWAYS
How the Imposter Syndrome keeps you stuck in the cycle of striving
We must move past our fear of failing to meet impossible expectations
What it looks like as a mom to surrender your inadequacies to God
If we expose our secrets Satan will no longer have power over us
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Letting God Be Enough Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMdcOknA6Mo
Overcome Imposter Syndrome: https://bit.ly/ImposterSyndromeCCM
Anthem Lights song “Just Be You”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_btg2CTl7Ls
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