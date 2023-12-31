The Grayzone: NY Times October 7 hoax exposed (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-.

https://youtu.be/BXdCd8VPo4g?si=h8H182xnuGjfAki_

31 Dec 2023 #TheGrayzone

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate meticulously debunk a New York Times article purporting to demonstrate that Hamas carried out a policy of sexual assault against Israelis on October 7, and demonstrate that the Times' Jeffrey Gettleman is guilty of journalistic malpractice and serving as a willing tool for the serially mendacious Israeli government.





||| The Grayzone |||





Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com





Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone





Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone





#TheGrayzone



