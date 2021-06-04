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SEAN BOND ~ "Psionic Ritual Magic, Sex Healing, Archon-Cern, Satanism & E. T. Traps" [Age Of Truth TV]
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PSIONIC RITUAL MAGIC, SEX HEALING, ARCHON-CERN PORTAL COLLIDER, SATANISM, REMOTE VIEWNING, ASTRAL TRAVEL, DNA PROGRAMMING & E.T. PRESCENCE ON PLANET EARTH....... just a few keywords that describes what our guest today, SEAN BOND, is talking about in the hard-talk, in-depth interview for AGE OF TRUTH TV.
SEAN BOND is a young American guy, who has been through a lot in his life at an early age, and who has a direct connection to many layers of the spiritual world, the occult and insights into other realms and parallels. Sean Bond joins Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, for an explosive, dynamic, intense and in-depth conversation into his unusual and fascinating world.
On his website: http://psionicleague.com Sean Bond has made an biography-introduction to himself:
"My name is Sean Bond, I am a Healer with a vast skill-set which includes:
The ability to read DNA records and Spirit (Light Body) wisdom
Accessing past life knowledge skill sets and dormant abilities
Reiki Master
Psionic Specialist
Meditation Instructor
Life Coach
Problem solver and Spiritual Conduit for teaching others about multidimensional awareness and interaction with all their individual DNA technologies, higher functions and operation systems within anyone’s soul sparks/chards of their multidimensional self to help them manifest in the physical.
I’m skilled at accessing the user manual for DNA technology of the body to track issues back to the point of origin, in order to resolve any problem happening to the body or may be accessed by organic, spiritual technology within each individual. I assist in creating operating systems to help individuals manifest dormant abilities that unlock their psychic potential and upgrade the body’s energy systems.
Everyone embodies spiritual technology which encompasses an infinite scope of possibility’s, such as connecting the individual with their spiritual entourage, their higher selves, Great Spirit/The Creator, the Earth Mother’s realms and/or other expressions of themselves through-out time and space to resolve issues and exchange wisdom, knowledge and skill sets.
Skill-sets I teach:
Telepathy
Psychic Tracking
Law of Attraction Manifesting Increase
Consciousness Time Travel
Remote Viewing
Quantum Field Control
Psionic Defense
Psychic Surgery
Reiki
Energy Manipulation & Balancing
Co-Creating & Manifestation Techniques
Every one is born with a unique skillset of gifts just waiting to be unlocked. Sadly, most people go their entire lives with-out opening their own presents ie: Presence.
Anybody in need of help and assistance, especially Targeted Individuals “I HAVE THE TOOLS TO HELP YOU “
Please Sean Bond by email at: [email protected]
Or send a contact request on FB, after Sean accepts send a personal message asking to schedule a session"
--------------------------
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
PSIONIC RITUAL MAGIC, SEX HEALING, ARCHON-CERN PORTAL COLLIDER, SATANISM, REMOTE VIEWNING, ASTRAL TRAVEL, DNA PROGRAMMING & E.T. PRESCENCE ON PLANET EARTH....... just a few keywords that describes what our guest today, SEAN BOND, is talking about in the hard-talk, in-depth interview for AGE OF TRUTH TV.
SEAN BOND is a young American guy, who has been through a lot in his life at an early age, and who has a direct connection to many layers of the spiritual world, the occult and insights into other realms and parallels. Sean Bond joins Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, for an explosive, dynamic, intense and in-depth conversation into his unusual and fascinating world.
On his website: http://psionicleague.com Sean Bond has made an biography-introduction to himself:
"My name is Sean Bond, I am a Healer with a vast skill-set which includes:
The ability to read DNA records and Spirit (Light Body) wisdom
Accessing past life knowledge skill sets and dormant abilities
Reiki Master
Psionic Specialist
Meditation Instructor
Life Coach
Problem solver and Spiritual Conduit for teaching others about multidimensional awareness and interaction with all their individual DNA technologies, higher functions and operation systems within anyone’s soul sparks/chards of their multidimensional self to help them manifest in the physical.
I’m skilled at accessing the user manual for DNA technology of the body to track issues back to the point of origin, in order to resolve any problem happening to the body or may be accessed by organic, spiritual technology within each individual. I assist in creating operating systems to help individuals manifest dormant abilities that unlock their psychic potential and upgrade the body’s energy systems.
Everyone embodies spiritual technology which encompasses an infinite scope of possibility’s, such as connecting the individual with their spiritual entourage, their higher selves, Great Spirit/The Creator, the Earth Mother’s realms and/or other expressions of themselves through-out time and space to resolve issues and exchange wisdom, knowledge and skill sets.
Skill-sets I teach:
Telepathy
Psychic Tracking
Law of Attraction Manifesting Increase
Consciousness Time Travel
Remote Viewing
Quantum Field Control
Psionic Defense
Psychic Surgery
Reiki
Energy Manipulation & Balancing
Co-Creating & Manifestation Techniques
Every one is born with a unique skillset of gifts just waiting to be unlocked. Sadly, most people go their entire lives with-out opening their own presents ie: Presence.
Anybody in need of help and assistance, especially Targeted Individuals “I HAVE THE TOOLS TO HELP YOU “
Please Sean Bond by email at: [email protected]
Or send a contact request on FB, after Sean accepts send a personal message asking to schedule a session"
--------------------------
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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