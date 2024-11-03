Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove on Consciousness, ETs, Contact, Parapsychology and the Super Sensible Realm

Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove on Consciousness, Idealism, ETs, Contact Modalities, Parapsychology and the Super Sensible Realm





Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove joined Brian Ruhe on Oct. 24, 2024. He is a leading scholar on consciousness, discussed his views on idealism, emphasizing that consciousness is fundamental to the universe. He referenced Max Planck and ancient philosophies like the Upanishads. Mishlove explored various contact modalities, including UFOs, abductions, and near-death experiences, suggesting they reflect the mind of God. He highlighted the importance of parapsychology, noting its interdisciplinary nature and potential to revolutionize our understanding of reality. Mishlove also mentioned his work with the California Institute of Human Science at https://cihs.edu/ developing parapsychology programs, and his optimism about humanity's spiritual growth despite current political concerns.





Action Items

• Explore the offerings at the California Institute of Human Science (CIHS) and their new programs in parapsychology. Thier website is https://cihs.edu/ .

• Check out the New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel for more content related to consciousness, parapsychology, and related topics. https://www.youtube.com/@NewThinkingAllowed





Outline





Introduction and Background of Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove

• Brian Ruhe introduces the meeting at University Galacticus on October 24, 2024, with Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove.

• Dr. Mishlove's credentials include an interdisciplinary PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, and winning an international competition for the best essay on life after death.

• Dr. Mishlove is recognized as a leading scholar on consciousness, with significant contributions through his books and public television series.

• Brian expresses gratitude for Dr. Mishlove's participation and acknowledges his influence on his spiritual path since the 1970s.





Discussion on Consciousness and Idealism

• Brian asks Dr. Mishlove about his worldview on consciousness, noting his 50 years of exploration.

• Dr. Mishlove emphasizes the philosophy of idealism, stating that consciousness is fundamental and not reducible to physical particles.

• He references Max Planck and the early founders of quantum physics, who were influenced by ancient philosophies from India.

• Dr. Mishlove discusses the concept of higher consciousness, such as enlightenment or Nirvana, and the idea of being embedded in a world of consciousness.





Contact Modalities and the Mind of God

• Brian inquires about contact modalities like UFOs, abductions, and near-death experiences.

• Dr. Mishlove is sympathetic to these experiences, referencing Rey Hernandez's view that they are expressions of the mind of God.

• He mentions William James's pluralistic universe, which suggests that everyone is different and that unity and diversity coexist.

• Dr. Mishlove discusses the concept of God, noting that it can be personal, transcendent, or both, and that different theologies have varying perspectives on defining God.





Extraterrestrials and the Super Sensible Realm

• Brian asks about UFOs and extraterrestrials, questioning their relationship with humanity.

• Dr. Mishlove describes a wide range of non-human intelligences, from Sasquatch to angels, and the concept of a super-sensible realm.

• He explains that dreams open a window to this super-sensible world, which includes the afterlife, realms of the ancestors, and various fantastic creatures.

• Dr. Mishlove references the Egyptian Book of the Dead and the imaginal realm, as described by Henri Corbin, which is more real than fantasy.





Interdimensional Beings and the Imaginal Realm

• Brian mentions David Grusch's testimony to Congress about UFOs being inter-dimensional.

• Dr. Mishlove discusses the complexity of reality and the incompleteness of current scientific theories like general relativity and quantum theory.

• He references the 31 planes of existence in Buddhism and the concept of Hilbert space in mathematics, which handles infinitely many dimensions.

• Dr. Mishlove explains that vivid dreams of encounters with Greys may be real experiences.





The PK Man and Mantid Beings

• Brian asks about the PK Man and his relationship with Mantid beings.

• Dr. Mishlove recounts his 10-year field study with Ted Owens, who exhibited psychic abilities and claimed a relationship with Mantid beings.

• He describes Owens's mixed behavior, sometimes helpful and other times harmful, and the question of whether the Mantids were real or a psychic support figure.

• Dr. Mishlove acknowledges the mixed reports on Mantids, with some people describing them as helpful and others as conducting surgical experiments without consent.

Books and Websites

• Dr. Mishlove mentions that his books are available on Amazon.





