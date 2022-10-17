Rise Up NH Zoom 10/17/22 - Emergency Radio Club, EMFs, and more

Today we begin with a brief update on the attempt of US Cellular to install 5G towers in Keene neighborhoods (more updates to come), before we move on to the primary presentation on emergency radios, by Jack Shimek of the Pine Tree Radio Society, based in Weare NH. Jack shared some radio options, and offered to travel for any group wanting to get more clearly trained on the GMRS bands. He discusses licensed vs not, when to use, and when not to. We conclude today's community chat with a discussion of the progress in the vaccine truth movement, and Biden's recently reinstated Pandemic State of Emergency.

Pine Tree Radio Society on Telegram: https://t.me/pinetreeradiosociety



Handheld Yaesu ft65: https://www.amazon.com/Yaesu-Original-FT-65R-Dual-Band-Transceiver/dp/B06VSNWYYX



Multiband radio: https://ccrane.com/cc-skywave-ssb-am-fm-shortwave-weather-vhf-aviation-and-ssb-bands-portable-travel-radio/



For more information, visit www.RiseUpNH.org

