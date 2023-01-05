*************************************FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
"Stefan Oelrich has been a member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and head of the Pharmaceuticals Division, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, since November 1, 2018. He is also responsible for the region Europe/Middle East." — Copyright © Bayer AG
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/MqK_58Bb2GU
LIVE with Dr Tedros at the World Health Summit opening. #WHS2021; Published by World Health Organization (WHO); YouTube; Date published: October 24, 2021; Streamed live; Date of website access: January 31, 2022.
Source 2:
https://www.bayer.com/en/board-of-management/stefan-oelrich
Board of Management — Stefan Oelrich; Published by Copyright © Bayer AG; Date published: unknown; Date last updated: December 31, 2021; Date of website access: January 31, 2022.
Ceo of Pfizer Albert Bourla on mRNA:
https://youtu.be/iRQXjTXonG8
Ceo of Moderna Tal Zaks on mRNA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3UboxYLHcM&t=0s
Ceo of Tesla Elon Musk on mRNA:
https://youtu.be/azHfoGH16V8
Bayer Executive Stefan Oelrich on mRNA:
https://youtu.be/h7105PUi22o
💉💉💦 (Biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, gene editing, hacking the software of life).
