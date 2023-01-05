Create New Account
mRNA [email protected]&ne$ are cell and gene therapy. — Bayer Executive Stefan Oelrich
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago

*************************************FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


"Stefan Oelrich has been a member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and head of the Pharmaceuticals Division, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, since November 1, 2018. He is also responsible for the region Europe/Middle East." — Copyright © Bayer AG


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/MqK_58Bb2GU

LIVE with Dr Tedros at the World Health Summit opening. #WHS2021; Published by World Health Organization (WHO); YouTube; Date published: October 24, 2021; Streamed live; Date of website access: January 31, 2022.


Source 2:

https://www.bayer.com/en/board-of-management/stefan-oelrich

Board of Management — Stefan Oelrich; Published by Copyright © Bayer AG; Date published: unknown; Date last updated: December 31, 2021; Date of website access: January 31, 2022.

Ceo of Pfizer Albert Bourla on mRNA:

https://youtu.be/iRQXjTXonG8


Ceo of Moderna Tal Zaks on mRNA:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3UboxYLHcM&t=0s


Ceo of Tesla Elon Musk on mRNA:

https://youtu.be/azHfoGH16V8


Bayer Executive Stefan Oelrich on mRNA:

https://youtu.be/h7105PUi22o


💉💉💦 (Biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, gene editing, hacking the software of life).



new world order2021freemasonryworld health organizationthe occultstefan oelrichworld health summitmammon worshipbayer executivecell and gene therapy

