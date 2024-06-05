Unsettled Covid-19 Crimes in the Spotlight - Del Bigtree Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree with his TV-Station „The Highwire“ for years now has been at the forefront revealing shocking facts about crimes committed by captured agencies and system media in the name of „health care“. The Covid response afflicted massive damage to humanity and there are many crimes calling for investigation and prosecution. Del gives us an update about them and shares his message for the media in this interview. Watch and share!