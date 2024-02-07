Carl Higbie on Trump Presidential Immunity: 'Rule on the issue at hand':

'Rule on the issue at hand': Carl Higbie on Trump Presidential Immunity judges. On Tuesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former President Donald Trump's Presidential Immunity claim being thrown out in court, breaks down the court ruling against Trump on Presidential Immunity, and more
