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Woman discriminates on plane and gets shut down by pilot
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460 views • November 02, 2021
I'm not sure if this video is real but I have been told this actually happened..
This is priceless so watch untill the end..
This really highlights how ignorant people are who choose not to educate themselves about covid and the vaccines ...Enjoy...
This is priceless so watch untill the end..
This really highlights how ignorant people are who choose not to educate themselves about covid and the vaccines ...Enjoy...
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