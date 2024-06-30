US Sports Football Feat. USA FOOTBALL X JAPAN | IFAF U20 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SEMIFINAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
Matt Campbell - Our Main Focus and 10 Steps to Reach Our Full Potential
https://tinyurl.com/MattCampbell
Head Coach of Iowa State Matt Campbell shares the main focus of the Cyclones on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams. He gives their 10 steps for reaching their full potential.
Learn more - https://tinyurl.com/MattCampbell
On today's show we have a young RB prospect out of Texas with a huge upside in his future. We take a look at Japan's surprising win over Team USA in the world championships. Rock on Athletes and Warriors!
Video credits:
Elon Conley | High School Football Recruiting Video | Class of 2025
Elkins High School
Football 6A District
Fort Bend County,
Missouri City, TX
Elon Conley
@elonconley6735
https://www.youtube.com/@elonconley6735
USA FOOTBALL X JAPAN | IFAF U20 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SEMIFINAL | Game Highlights
Presented on US Sports by:
The USA Football Coach Planner is the ultimate support tool for new and experienced youth football coaches. View & modify practice plans, find full drill breakdowns, & share content with other coaches, parents, or players. This app makes it easier than ever for coaches to deliver age-appropriate player development directly aligned with the Football Development Model (FDM)
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3RPKffR
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3XL2YNj
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio