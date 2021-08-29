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Will FDA approval convince Covid vaccine skeptics?
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60 views • August 29, 2021
Alison Morrow, August 26, 2021
Recent news coverage of the Pfizer vaccine's FDA approval has included whether it will make a difference for those hesitant to get the shot. This is my analysis of a recent 11Alive report. The Atlanta NBC affiliate is owned by Tegna, the same company I worked for as a reporter in Seattle.
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Recent news coverage of the Pfizer vaccine's FDA approval has included whether it will make a difference for those hesitant to get the shot. This is my analysis of a recent 11Alive report. The Atlanta NBC affiliate is owned by Tegna, the same company I worked for as a reporter in Seattle.
WINE:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/ALISON
SEND ME STORY TIPS ON LOCALS:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
FIND ME ON ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
FIND ME ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
SUPPORT ME ON PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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