Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pride Movement: What We Aren't Told - Explaining the Faith
channel image
High Hopes
2643 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
25 views
Published Saturday

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on July 15, 2023


The Gay Pride Movement is everywhere, but what is behind it - love or sin? What do you need to know and what does the Church teach about it? Fr. Chris Alar explains what is happening and why in this part of his Woke Series.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTKfsLqwqR4

Keywords
christiancatholicgay pridehomosexualitypride monthfr chris alarexplaining the faithpride movementwhat we arent toldchurch teaching woke

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket