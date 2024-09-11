George Bush Reads The Pet Goat on 9/11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Pet Goat" (often erroneously called "My Pet Goat") is a grade-school-level reading exercise composed by American educationalist Siegfried "Zig" Engelmann and Elaine C. Bruner. It achieved notoriety for being read by US President George W. Bush with a class of second-graders on the morning of September 11, 2001. #911 #georgebush #thepetgoat #reading #twintowers #building7 #insidejob