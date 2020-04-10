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Salvation of the Lord
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10 views • April 10, 2020
And Moses H4872 said H559 unto H413 the people, H5971 Fear H3372 ye not, H408 stand still, H3320 and see H7200 ( H853 ) the salvation H3444 of the LORD, H3068 which H834 he will shew H6213 to you to day: H3117 for H3588 ( H853 ) the Egyptians H4714 whom H834 ye have seen H7200 to day, H3117 ye shall see H7200 them again H5750 no H3808 more H3254 for ever. H5921 H5769
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