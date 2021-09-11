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NO VAXX FOR GOOGLE EMPLOYEES, POLITICIAN OR ANY WORLD LEADER - ONLY SHEEP QUALIFY FOR THE JAB
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210 views • September 11, 2021
If you ever wanted to know everything about what this whole Pandemic is all about, take the next 25 minutes to listen and Share the Heck out of this video to anyone who is sitting on the fence.
U.S. Senators calling for the arrest of this Traitor called Fauci.
U.S. Senators calling for the arrest of this Traitor called Fauci.
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