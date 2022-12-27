UN Seeks to Delete 'Human Rights' from World Health Regime

Proposed amendments to the United Nations World Health Organization's International Health Regulations (IHR) would delete the requirement that public-health policy be implemented with respect for individual freedoms, dignity, and human rights, warned independent investigative journalist James Roguski in this interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman for The New American magazine. That is just one of the major red flags. Another: a plan to impose a global health and vaccine ID passport for everyone on Earth. "This has to stop now," said Roguski. This is all in tandem with the empowerment of the WHO and its boss, a "former" communist terrorist leader, to declare public health emergencies.





