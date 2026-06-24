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The Warnings America Can’t Afford to Ignore: Lara Logan + Ann Vandersteel + Clay Clark + Dr. Troy Spurrill + Leon Benjamin + Kurt Horwath | FOC Show
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In this special FOC Show compilation from the ReAwaken Reunion in Tulsa, we bring you powerful backstage conversations with Lara Logan, Ann Vandersteel, Clay Clark, Dr. Troy Spurrill, Leon Benjamin, and Kurt Horwath. From media deception and spiritual warfare to the foster care system, faith under fire, prophetic warnings, and the mission to get Bibles into the hands of people who need them most, these interviews capture the heart of what made the ReAwaken Reunion so impactful. Each guest brings a bold and timely message for America, calling people to wake up, stand firm, seek truth, and return to God. You’ll hear from journalists, pastors, prophetic voices, entrepreneurs, and truth-tellers who are challenging the narratives, exposing what they believe is happening behind the scenes, and encouraging the remnant to rise with courage and conviction.
Watch now and share with someone who needs to hear it.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com
John Bamber
WEBSITE: www.wavwatch.com/FLYOVER
PROMO CODE: FLYOVER
Lara Logan
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/laralogan
WEBSITE: https://laralogan.com
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LaraLogan?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Lara Logan with Troy Brewer: https://rumble.com/v7bi8x4-disclosure-day-aliens-vs.-demons-with-pastor-troy-brewer-going-rogue-with-l.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=986504db-f18b-4438-9c71-b80a85df4252
Ann Vandersteel
WEBSITE: www.americamadefoundation.org
X: https://x.com/annvandersteel
Clay Clark
WEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.com
Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn more
Dr. Troy Spurrill
WEBSITE: www.officialsynapse.com
Pastor Leon Benjamin
WEBSITE: www.therealremnantchurch.com
X: www.x.com/leonbenjamin
Kurt Horwath
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561495495597
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Watch now and share with someone who needs to hear it.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com
John Bamber
WEBSITE: www.wavwatch.com/FLYOVER
PROMO CODE: FLYOVER
Lara Logan
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/laralogan
WEBSITE: https://laralogan.com
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LaraLogan?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Lara Logan with Troy Brewer: https://rumble.com/v7bi8x4-disclosure-day-aliens-vs.-demons-with-pastor-troy-brewer-going-rogue-with-l.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=986504db-f18b-4438-9c71-b80a85df4252
Ann Vandersteel
WEBSITE: www.americamadefoundation.org
X: https://x.com/annvandersteel
Clay Clark
WEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.com
Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn more
Dr. Troy Spurrill
WEBSITE: www.officialsynapse.com
Pastor Leon Benjamin
WEBSITE: www.therealremnantchurch.com
X: www.x.com/leonbenjamin
Kurt Horwath
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561495495597
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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