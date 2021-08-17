© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FOUR HORSEMEN OF THE APOCALYPSE -- Dr. Samuel White
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • August 17, 2021
Dr. Samuel White joins me from the UK to warn the world about the draconian and tyrannical push for mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports - a push Dr. White is actively fighting to stop, and he's being targeted for destruction for daring to do so.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mkl0XZGOL8VN/
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mkl0XZGOL8VN/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.