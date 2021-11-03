FULL: Sen. Ron Johnson - Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries

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(Nov 2, 2021) Highly censored round-table discussion with COVID "vaccine" injured and medical experts concerning federal vaccine mandates and the importance of health care freedom.
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html