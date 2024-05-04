LA NOBLEZA Y SUS ESCLAVOS - Parte # 2 - LA REPÚBLICA Y EL ANTE-CRISTO

TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "The Nobility got their Runaway Slaves back, whom the Republic had chased away (AntEchrist Stories)".
Del canal: Giureh - G.I.U.R.E.H. en Youtube. Del 15-Sept-2021.
Autor: Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross. (Sdf. = Sin Domicilio Fijo en Francés).
Traducido y subtitulado por: GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH.
Encuentra a "GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH" en:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram. Y AHORA EN archive.org
NOMBRE DEL CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.