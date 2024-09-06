Mike Adams Sermon 024 - 1 Thessalonians - The RAPTURE and God's multiverse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- First Thessalonians Introduction and Typo Discussion (0:00)
- Persecution of Christians by Judeans (2:40)
- Correction and Sanctification in Thessalonians (4:36)
- The Concept of the Rapture (7:27)
- Personal Experience with an Angelic Voice (11:52)
- The Multiverse and God's Omnipresence (17:07)
- The Importance of Living Aligned with God's Teachings (20:51)
- The Nature of Life and the Gift of Consciousness (37:56)
- The Role of Nature in Spiritual Connection (44:37)
- Conclusion and Encouragement (47:15)
