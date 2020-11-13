How was the election so close, that's what each side is wondering, each side has points / gripes

#2020 #Election #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump



Former President Barack Obama revealed he believes the country is on a 'dangerous path' as he hit out at members of the Republican party for standing with President Trump on his claims of election fraud.



In his first TV interview since the election, Obama spoke to Scott Pelley on CBS' 60 Minutes about the unfounded allegations coming from the Trump campaign that the election was stolen from them.



He claimed that they were a result of Trump being incapable of admitting defeat but that he was more troubled by the fact that certain members of the GOP are standing with him in the claims.





'They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss,' Obama in a clip from the interview released by CBS on Thursday evening.



'I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion,' Obama added.



'It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path.'



Barack Obama tells Scott Pelley Republicans who “go along with” the President’s claims of election fraud put democracy on “a dangerous path.”



The former president appears in his first interview about his new book “A Promised Land,” Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/S7MEAx3F8j pic.twitter.com/CRx6XkT0Na



— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 12, 2020

The 60 Minutes interview, which will air in full this Sunday, is part of the former president's book tour for his upcoming memoir 'A Promised Land,' to be released on November 17.



In the book, Obama speaks in part about how Trump came to be his successor as he looks to the country's reaction to his own election and how Trump took advantage of the racial tension.



It was the first time that Obama has publicly condemned members of the Republican party for not allowing for a smooth transition of power to president elect Joe Biden in supporting Trump's refusal to concede.



Trump has launched several lawsuits in the likes of Pennsylvania and Michigan as welling as pushing theories about fraud in Georgia and Nevada, although no real evidence has yet been presented.



All of these states were called for Biden in the election but his lead in was only by a few thousand votes.



The Republican party has been divided among those who have congratulated Trump and those who haven't.



On Thursday, the most powerful Republicans in Washington stood firmly behind Trump, but new cracks emerged among GOP leaders elsewhere who believe it's time to treat Democrat Joe Biden like the president-elect he is.



New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who endorsed Trump's reelection, became the latest Republican official to say what Trump and his allies refuse to accept.



The GOP governor acknowledged that Biden's lead is getting 'bigger and bigger by the day' and Trump's legal options are dissipating.



'Joe Biden is the president-elect, and I think like most Americans, we suspect he'll be taking the oath of office in January,' Sununu said, insisting there was no legal fraud in his state, which Biden easily carried.