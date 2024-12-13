‼️✡️ NICOTINE CURES MYOCARDITIS AUTISM PARKINSONS AND MORE📣 ‼️👻🪱





What an AMAZING discovery... Nicotine is a VERY powerful stimulant but the FDA allows 500 chemicals to be added to cigarettes.





AND to think that just a while back I was mentioning about the set up to 'stop smokers' to be allowed to smoke in public places (testing compliance & forcing people to get used to being bossed around) before their plan for the bioweapon to take effect.





Apparently the 'smokers' were the safest from getting infected with the 'common flu' they labelled COVID-19 to get people to be injected.





If people still haven't caught on that their government/corporations/globalists are doing everything to 'depopulate', then there's nothing to fix them.





Let's go roll some leafs of tobacco and enjoy that plant 😂 it's a medicinal plant.... God makes no mistakes!!!





Dr Ardis Show for presentation:





https://rumble.com/v4ild9r-nicotine-cures-myocarditis-autism-parkinsons-and-more.html