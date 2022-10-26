Create New Account
We live in a Constitutional Democracy, Not a Constitutional Republic now.
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published a month ago |

It’s truly sad to say that in this day and age we here in America no long see this Country of ours as a Republic, but as our Handler’s see it as a Democracy. In this Episode I talk about how our Country has went the way of Constitutional Democracy and not a Constitutional Republic.

Keywords
americademocracyconstitutional republicand china

