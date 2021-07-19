© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adverse Reaction of Covid experimental inoculation shaking legs after losing the use of it
Follow
1
Share
Report
170 views • July 19, 2021
july 2021/juillet 2021/julio de 2021 - USA
en - Adverse Reaction of Covid experimental inoculation shaking legs after losing the use of it since a month
fr - Réaction indésirable de l'inoculation expérimentale Covid impliquant des tremblements des jambes après en avoir perdu l'usage depuis un mois
es - Reacción adversa a la inoculación experimental de Covid que involucra temblores en las piernas después de perder el uso durante un mes
en - Adverse Reaction of Covid experimental inoculation shaking legs after losing the use of it since a month
fr - Réaction indésirable de l'inoculation expérimentale Covid impliquant des tremblements des jambes après en avoir perdu l'usage depuis un mois
es - Reacción adversa a la inoculación experimental de Covid que involucra temblores en las piernas después de perder el uso durante un mes
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.