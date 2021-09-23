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Mandela Effect - JCPenny huge collection of residual court documents etc ...now JCPenney
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212 views • September 23, 2021
not a new a mandela effect ,,but i had never really put together a good residual data slideshow eliminating false or faulty memory on this department store
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=jcpenny+mandela+effect&;form=HDRSC2&first=1&tsc=ImageHoverTitle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EByytyKj5JA&;t=31s
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=jcpenny+mandela+effect&;form=HDRSC2&first=1&tsc=ImageHoverTitle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EByytyKj5JA&;t=31s
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