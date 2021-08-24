© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia - Tweed / Queensland Border lockdown Protest 22/8/21 - video 3
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • August 24, 2021
Two elderly men get arrested for the crime of what? Being politically vocal? One had been videotaping. Thousands of people around them are demanding the police to let another woman about to be arrested go, to no avail of course. Sorry for camera shake, I was trying to get in close enough while not getting arrested myself. Plus being aware that police could come barrelling towards me with another arrest at any moment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.