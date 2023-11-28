A Man Escaped from the UKR Military Enlistment Office through a Second-Floor Window

The man escaped from the military registration and enlistment office in the city of Mukachevo, Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, through a second-floor window, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN reported.

The man was able to escape from the building through a window with a broken grill. After he came down, a man in military uniform ran after him. Authorities have not yet commented on this incident.

Great job! You won't be used as the next cannon fodder.

