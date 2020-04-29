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Covid 19 Briefing - Quarantine approach is wrong based on science.
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9 views • April 29, 2020
Many doctors in the field have questioned the methodology of quarantine orders, and this is another one - with government provided statistics and data. The present methodology of stay at home orders and quarantine orders have proven incorrect time and time again. This is just another example of careful data interpretation by people qualified to do so.
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