The Crux of the Matter-CHARLES LAWSON SERMON-NOV 6 2022

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At the
Cruxifixion, Christ Paid For Our Sins and Sealed Satan's Fate. When We
Look Toward the Cross We See Many Different Aspects, Such As: An
Innocent Man, Religious Blindness, Satanic Intervention, Mob Justice,
Man's Fallen Nature, Love, and the Wisdom of God. We Should Pray for a
Willingness to Learn and for God to Open Our Hearts and Minds.