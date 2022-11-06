The Crux of the Matter-CHARLES LAWSON SERMON-NOV 6 2022

At the
Cruxifixion, Christ Paid For Our Sins and Sealed Satan's Fate. When We
Look Toward the Cross We See Many Different Aspects, Such As: An
Innocent Man, Religious Blindness, Satanic Intervention, Mob Justice,
Man's Fallen Nature, Love, and the Wisdom of God. We Should Pray for a
Willingness to Learn and for God to Open Our Hearts and Minds.
