⚡️SITREP

◽️ High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at Motor Sich defense industrial entity has resulted in the destruction of the workshop tasked to assemble engines for Ukrainian Air Force's aircraft.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not conduct any intensive action.

◽️ Enemy concentration areas were neutralized by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems near Tabayevka, Kislovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored personnel carrier, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, pre-emptive artillery attack launched at AFU convoys has resulted in the frustration of the attempts made by 3 enemy company tactical groups to launch attacks towards Makeyevka, Chervonopopovka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, an enemy company tactical group made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian forces towards Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Comprehensive artillery operation has resulted in halting and driving the AFU units back to their initial positions.

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 5 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, firepower operation and decisive action of assault groups have resulted in the frustration of the attempts made by the AFU to counterattack Russian forces' positions towards Slavnoye, Pavlovla, Rovnopol, and Vremevka.

◽️ The enemy has suffered casualties of up to 50 personnel. 2 multi-purpose lightly armored towed vehicles, 2 armored motor vehicles, and 3 pickups have been destroyed.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized an AFU command post deployed near Vesyoloye (Kherson region), as well as 62 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 153 areas.

◽️ High-precision missiles of Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 2 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, an artillery battalion from 40th Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been neutralized near Volchansk and Gatishche (Kharkov region) that had been shelling the residential areas of Belgorod region.

◽️ 4 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, and over 10 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Velikaya Lepetikha (Kherson region), Olginka, Komsomolskoye and Novotroitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 2 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by Olkha MLRS near Guselskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry