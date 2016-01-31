[Jan 31, 2016] Refuting the Sethite Theory and the Concept of Multiple Incursions (7.8K views on YouTube)

Anyone who has actually studied ancient literature - especially that of the Hebrews - will tell you that the unanimous view regarding the "sons of God" in Genesis 6 was that of angels. The completely bogus and entirely unsubstantiated so-called "Sethite Theory" didn't even show up until about 160 to 200 years after Christ. In fact, that theory fails on so many levels, it's hard to believe anyone actually still subscribes to the idea.This video then moves into refuting the equally unsubstantiated view of multiple incursions (the idea that angles continued to return and mate with women again and again). There are NO supporting Scriptures to confirm the usual assumptions people have regarding Genesis 6:4. Furthermore, the text itself refutes the idea when you factor in the context given in the book of Enoch. In my mind, Genesis 9:18,19 is the smoking gun though. It obliterates any notion that Moses had multiple incursions in mind when he described how the WHOLE EARTH WAS POPULATED - writing nearly a thousand years after the Flood. The Table of Nations in Genesis 10 further nullifies the whole argument, wherein Moses tells us exactly where ALL of the post-Flood, Biblical giants came from (most notably, Ham's son Canaan).If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology