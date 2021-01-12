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Information about the CV19 vaccine
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1192 views • January 12, 2021
Simone Gold, January 3, 2020
Doctor Simone Gold at The Stand 20 | 2021 with information about the covid vaccine.
America's Frontline Doctors
http://www.afds.com
Day 205 of the Stand20 | 2021 - A year of the Supernatural - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAXdBydI1Zw
For more information about the ministry of Pastors Rodney & Adonica Howard-Browne, visit http://www.revival.com
Doctor Simone Gold at The Stand 20 | 2021 with information about the covid vaccine.
America's Frontline Doctors
http://www.afds.com
Day 205 of the Stand20 | 2021 - A year of the Supernatural - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAXdBydI1Zw
For more information about the ministry of Pastors Rodney & Adonica Howard-Browne, visit http://www.revival.com
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