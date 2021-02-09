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Facebook Flags and Bans New Video of Late Night Ballot Dump at TCF Center
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112 views • February 09, 2021
Outrageous! Facebook Flags and Bans Gateway Pundit Video of Late Night Ballot Dump at TCF Center — Citing “Nudity” and “Sexual Activity”
On Friday The Gateway Pundit published video of a white van dropping off ballots late at night inside the TCF Center.
After several months of requests and delays the TCF Center finally provided us with the footage from November 4th at 3:30 AM of a white city van dropping off thousands of suspect ballots in the middle of the night.
On Friday The Gateway Pundit published video of a white van dropping off ballots late at night inside the TCF Center.
After several months of requests and delays the TCF Center finally provided us with the footage from November 4th at 3:30 AM of a white city van dropping off thousands of suspect ballots in the middle of the night.
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