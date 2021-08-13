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▶️ How To Live 100% On Crypto | EP#463
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71 views • August 13, 2021
There are so many services, products, and applications that enable you to spend, earn, trade, and store cryptocurrency. There are so many in fact, that you are able to live 100% on cryptocurrency. Let’s discuss exactly how you can start today.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:05 Decentralized Crypto
1:37 Earning Crypto
05:48 Storing Crypto
08:21 Trading Crypto
09:31 Withdrawing Crypto
11:27 Spending Crypto
20:15 Conclusion
21:28 Crypto As Cash
23:23 Outro
While I am writing an entire book (very slowly) on this topic, I had someone recently asking me to go through how to actually do this and while I’ve covered many different aspects in separate videos, I’d like to do one comprehensive video giving a high level overview on the many ways to earn, save, store, and spend crypto so you can live 100% on crypto.
Living on crypto to me really means living decentralized. While you can live on crypto in a centralized way, it defeats most of the purpose to do so. So, I will be looking at this from the lens of decentralization.
Why does this matter though? Whether you are a libertarian and value freedom, or you value your financial privacy, or perhaps you want to maliciously evade taxation, this is how this is achieved.
Earning Crypto
• From sharing content on and using crypto monetized and blockchain social media platforms
• From staking, liquidity providing, and other DeFi activities
• Get paid in crypto from an employer or do side jobs
• Get paid in crypto using BitWage
Storing Crypto
• Never on exchanges
• Store on a self-custodial wallet that only you control – You get the private keys and seed phrase
o Ideally a hardware wallet that is offline when not in use
• Practice good security measures - Use multi-factor authentication
Trading Crypto
• Only use decentralized exchanges and swap exchanges where possible
Withdrawing Crypto
• Withdraw your crypto in cash from an ATM
• You can use centralized exchanges to withdraw via etransfer and other methods, but be advised that it’s highly likely this is all tracked and you will have to pay taxes on it
• You can “withdraw” your crypto by spending it directly
Spending Crypto
• Dash now has many online stores and physical locations that accept DASH natively as payment in the US and is continuing to grow
• You can use sites like CoinCards or Bitrefill to get physical or digital gift cards to pay for anything. These sites don’t require any information from you
• In Canada, you can use BitcoinWell to directly and anonymously pay for utility bills. In the US, you can use Walmart gift cards at their kiosks to achieve the same result.
• You can use crypto visa/debit cards, though typically they require a lot of documentation and KYC from you making it not very decentralized in comparison to other spending methods. I have tested a couple and predominantly use Bitvo, however I’ve since switched to just using gift cards for total anonymity.
Is there a crypto that is best suited for these use cases? I would say DASH is the best based on fees and transaction speed. Decent alternatives would be BCH or LTC. Don’t be fooled by marketing to believe that DOGE is good for transactions given its current fee being $0.60. You can find all the major coins fees tracked and compared here: https://bitinfocharts.com/comparison/transactionfees-doge-bch-dash.html#1y
How do you earn, store, withdraw, trade, and spend your crypto? Am I missing anything? Do you value decentralization? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:05 Decentralized Crypto
1:37 Earning Crypto
05:48 Storing Crypto
08:21 Trading Crypto
09:31 Withdrawing Crypto
11:27 Spending Crypto
20:15 Conclusion
21:28 Crypto As Cash
23:23 Outro
While I am writing an entire book (very slowly) on this topic, I had someone recently asking me to go through how to actually do this and while I’ve covered many different aspects in separate videos, I’d like to do one comprehensive video giving a high level overview on the many ways to earn, save, store, and spend crypto so you can live 100% on crypto.
Living on crypto to me really means living decentralized. While you can live on crypto in a centralized way, it defeats most of the purpose to do so. So, I will be looking at this from the lens of decentralization.
Why does this matter though? Whether you are a libertarian and value freedom, or you value your financial privacy, or perhaps you want to maliciously evade taxation, this is how this is achieved.
Earning Crypto
• From sharing content on and using crypto monetized and blockchain social media platforms
• From staking, liquidity providing, and other DeFi activities
• Get paid in crypto from an employer or do side jobs
• Get paid in crypto using BitWage
Storing Crypto
• Never on exchanges
• Store on a self-custodial wallet that only you control – You get the private keys and seed phrase
o Ideally a hardware wallet that is offline when not in use
• Practice good security measures - Use multi-factor authentication
Trading Crypto
• Only use decentralized exchanges and swap exchanges where possible
Withdrawing Crypto
• Withdraw your crypto in cash from an ATM
• You can use centralized exchanges to withdraw via etransfer and other methods, but be advised that it’s highly likely this is all tracked and you will have to pay taxes on it
• You can “withdraw” your crypto by spending it directly
Spending Crypto
• Dash now has many online stores and physical locations that accept DASH natively as payment in the US and is continuing to grow
• You can use sites like CoinCards or Bitrefill to get physical or digital gift cards to pay for anything. These sites don’t require any information from you
• In Canada, you can use BitcoinWell to directly and anonymously pay for utility bills. In the US, you can use Walmart gift cards at their kiosks to achieve the same result.
• You can use crypto visa/debit cards, though typically they require a lot of documentation and KYC from you making it not very decentralized in comparison to other spending methods. I have tested a couple and predominantly use Bitvo, however I’ve since switched to just using gift cards for total anonymity.
Is there a crypto that is best suited for these use cases? I would say DASH is the best based on fees and transaction speed. Decent alternatives would be BCH or LTC. Don’t be fooled by marketing to believe that DOGE is good for transactions given its current fee being $0.60. You can find all the major coins fees tracked and compared here: https://bitinfocharts.com/comparison/transactionfees-doge-bch-dash.html#1y
How do you earn, store, withdraw, trade, and spend your crypto? Am I missing anything? Do you value decentralization? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
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